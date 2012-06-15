SEATTLE, June 15 Microsoft Corp is
gearing up to unveil its own tablet to boost its new Windows 8
operating system and counter Apple Inc's hot-selling
iPad, according to media reports on Friday.
Such an effort, which the company has not confirmed, would
be a departure from its usual focus on software and potentially
throw Microsoft into direct competition with its closest
hardware partners such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Hewlett-Packard Co.
The world's largest software company has invited media to a
"major" announcement in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, but has
not provided any details.
In the absence of information, talk is swirling that
Microsoft will introduce its own tablet, according to
anonymously sourced reports in the New York Times and the
AllThingsD tech blog. Microsoft declined comment on the subject
and those reports.
It is not the first time such talk has surfaced, as
Microsoft looks for a way to make an impact with its new
tablet-friendly Windows 8 operating system and put the best
product it can in the market to counter Apple's iPad.
Apple, which makes both hardware and software for greater
control over the performance of the final product, has
revolutionized mobile markets with its smooth, seamless phones
and tablets. Rival Google Inc may experiment with a
similar approach after buying phone maker Motorola Mobility this
year.
"Anything is possible if they don't feel their partners are
doing it right," said Michael Silver, an analyst at tech
research firm Gartner. "But it's hard to compete with companies
that sell your stuff and still have a great relationship with
them."
Other analysts suggested an own-branded tablet may be
chiefly aimed at kick-starting the market for Windows tablets
working on ARM Holdings Plc microprocessors - a new
venture for Microsoft, which has traditionally relied on Intel
Corp chips.
Microsoft charges hardware makers $50 or more to incorporate
its software in machines and analysts suggest that hardware
makers are struggling to produce tablets at a low enough price
to challenge the iPad. By making its own tablets, Microsoft
would presumably use its software for free, bringing down the
overall price.
"It suggests to me that they've struggled to get OEMs
(hardware makers) on board to bring the prices down, so they
feel they have to subsidize these products to get them out of
the door, at least in the first iteration," said Al Hilwa, an
analyst at tech research firm IDC.
Making its own hardware for such an important product would
be a departure for Microsoft, which based its success on
licensing its software to other manufacturers, stressing the
importance of "partners" and the Windows "ecosystem."
When it has ventured into hardware, the Redmond,
Washington-based company has a mixed record.
Apart from keyboards and mice, the Xbox game console was its
first foray into major manufacturing. That is now a successful
business, but only after billions of dollars of investment and
overcoming problems with high rates of faulty units - a problem
which was nicknamed the "red ring of death" by gamers.
The company's Microsoft-branded Zune music player, a late
rival to Apple's iPod, was not a success and its unpopular Kin
phone was taken off the market shortly after introduction.
Microsoft has tried hard to generate the type of excitement
Apple gets for its secretive product launches, but usually
disappoints. Talk was rife at the Consumer Electronics Show in
2010 that Microsoft would pre-empt Apple's iPad with a slate of
its own devising, but it never materialized.
The company killed off a two-screen, slate-style prototype
called Courier later that year, saying the technology might
emerge in another form later on.
