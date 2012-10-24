By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI Oct 24 In 20 years in China, Microsoft
Corp hasn't had much luck. It is the world's largest
market for PCs and yet with piracy rates as high as 77 percent,
the software company is seeing only a fraction of the revenue it
could collect.
That might change with the launch of its Surface tablet,
which goes on sale online in China at the same time as a handful
of other countries. The Surface is a rare piece of Microsoft
hardware, and will run the company's new Windows 8 operating
system.
While both Windows 8 and the Surface are Microsoft's global
challenge to assaults by Apple Inc's iPad and tablets
running Google Inc's Android operating system, analysts
say the company's splash is a sign of its determination to crack
the elusive yet vital China market.
"The fact that there is no (release) delay and they are
treating China as one of their primary markets reflects how
important China is to Microsoft and I think that's evident in
how they plan to launch Surface," said Adam Leach, a
London-based analyst with technology consulting firm Ovum.
Microsoft chose Shanghai as its first global site for what
it called a "pre-launch" of Windows 8 on Tuesday. Speaking to an
enthusiastic audience, Windows head Steve Sinofsky began his
speech in Mandarin before launching into his sales pitch for
Windows 8. The full launch will take place in New York on
Thursday.
The tablet will be sold from Friday in China through Suning
Appliance Co Ltd's website and retail stores as well
as Microsoft's online China store.
Microsoft, the world's biggest software maker, has long
struggled to monetise China. Its biggest problem has been
piracy. Since opening its first Beijing office in 1992,
Microsoft has found it hard to gain traction among Chinese
consumers unwilling to pay full price for software.
According to a Business Software Alliance report in May,
China had an illegal software market worth nearly $9 billion
last year or a piracy rate of 77 percent. A pirated copy of
Microsoft Office can be found for as little as $2 -- against an
official price of up to 398 yuan ($63.63).
FIGHTING PIRATES
After years of symbolic raids on software pirates and
pronouncements, Microsoft has in recent years changed tack,
prodding the government to get pirated software off its
computers and replace it with legitimate copies. Although
progress is being made, it is not necessarily benefiting
Microsoft, analysts said.
State-owned enterprises have offices and subsidiaries spread
across the country, slowing down the process, said Bryan Wang,
China principal analyst at Forrester Research, while those who
do replace their pirated software tend to opt for a much cheaper
local variant called Kingsoft WPS.
"It's going to take some time," he said.
Microsoft's other businesses have also not fared so well in
China. Since its launch in 2009, Microsoft's search engine Bing
is still in beta mode and a sales ban on video game consoles in
China means its popular Xbox cannot be sold legally in the
country.
In the second quarter, Microsoft's smartphone software had a
negligible share of the market while Apple's iPhone accounted
for 6 percent of the market and Android phones for 83 percent,
according to Analysys International. Local media reported that
Nokia is due to launch its first Windows 8 Phone in China by the
end of the year.
At first blush it faces a similar uphill battle in tablets.
Sales of Apple's iPad accounted for 71 percent of tablets sold
in the third quarter. Lenovo Group garnered 11 percent
and Samsung Electronics 4 percent. Apple announced
on Tuesday a smaller version of its iPad, adding to the already
crowded field of choices.
But Microsoft believes it has prepared the ground to win
over skeptics. In its favour is a fast-growing collection of
software applications -- usually called apps -- already popular
among Chinese users of Apple and Android devices.
Microsoft has persuaded Chinese developers such as Tencent
Holdings, Sina Corp and PPTV to develop
Windows 8 versions of their popular apps that will run on the
Surface in advance of the launch.
That means that while globally the Surface will have fewer
apps than Google's Play store and the Apple's App Store, the
Windows App Store in China will have the second-highest number
of apps globally when Windows 8 is launched, according to Ralph
Haupter, Microsoft's China chief executive.
Atop that is the familiarity of Microsoft's operating system
and office applications.
"I already have an iPad and a Galaxy Note but there are two
major constraints with both products, they can't use USB and
they can't handle Microsoft Office documents," said one customer
who gave only her surname, Ma, who ordered her RT Surface
online.
Also working in its favor is the price. A 32-gigabyte model
of the Surface will sell in China for 3,688 yuan ($590), about
800 yuan cheaper than a similar model of iPad sold by Apple.
Pricing for the iPad mini was set at $329, which was higher than
expected.
Some doubt this is low enough to win over users.
"Chinese consumers like foreign brands but they are still
price sensitive. Microsoft's dominance is in software and while
the introduction of Surface is good for the Chinese market it
needs to be even cheaper if it wants to be more competitive,"
said Li Yanyan, an analyst with Beijing-based research firm
Analysys International.