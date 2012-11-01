* Developer meeting in Seattle draws 2,000
* Ballmer sells Windows, Windows Phone as app vehicles
* Reaction mostly positive, doubters remain
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Nov 1 Days after launching Windows 8,
Microsoft Corp is mounting a strong campaign to win
over the software developers it needs to kick-start its new
operating system.
A lack of apps is Microsoft's Achilles heel as it attempts
to catch Apple Inc and Google Inc in the rush
toward mobile computing.
Windows 8, the new Surface tablet and a range of
Windows-based phones - all unveiled in the past week - are
designed to close that gap, but the world's largest software
company still needs to convince developers to recreate the
thriving 'ecosystem' that made PCs so successful.
"Please go out and write lots of applications," Microsoft
Chief Executive Steve Ballmer pleaded with 2,000 developers on
Tuesday, kicking off an annual, four-day meeting at its campus
near Seattle.
The event, called 'Build,' is the equivalent of Apple's
Worldwide Developer Conference and Google's I/O event.
Microsoft gave each paying attendee one of its Surface
tablets and 100 gigabytes of free space on its SkyDrive online
storage service. On top of that, handset partner Nokia
threw in a free Lumia 920 smartphone running Windows
Phone 8.
The unprecedentedly generous give-away signals the intent of
what Microsoft openly calls "evangelism." Most developers at the
meeting, who paid up to $2,000 to attend, are already converted
to the Windows religion. But this year there is a feeling that
Microsoft can re-establish itself as a relevant platform for
developers.
"The sessions are overflowing. Everybody wants to learn,"
said Greg Lutz, product manager at development tools company
ComponentOne, who is attending the conference.
"The Surface is really exciting. It's been interesting to
see people that would normally be critics of Microsoft surprised
to see how good it is," said Lutz, whose company makes features
that developers can use in apps, such as calendars or charts.
Microsoft recognizes it needs apps to flesh out its new
online Windows Store and make Windows 8 machines more attractive
to users, said Russ Whitman, chief strategy officer at Ratio
Interactive, a design agency that helps companies create apps.
"The catalog (of apps) is where they are weak, there's no
doubt," he said. "But if Microsoft stays focused on quality not
quantity, they can win."
DEVELOPER DOUBTS
When Windows 8 launched on Friday, some major content
providers had prominent apps in the Windows store, such as
Netflix Inc, the New York Times and Rovio's
Angry Birds Space. But big names such as Facebook and
Twitter were missing.
Twitter moved to rectify that on Tuesday, announcing that a
native Windows app would be rolled out "in the months ahead."
Dropbox, a fast-growing cloud storage service, also announced it
would soon have a Windows app, as did online payment firm
PayPal and sports network ESPN.
But Facebook, which now has more than 1 billion users, has
not yet made public any plans for a Windows app, despite the
fact Microsoft is a minor shareholder.
And Microsoft still has to overcome indifference from many
developers who do not see demand from users or simply do not
have the resources to build Windows apps alongside iOS and
Android.
"Windows 8 is getting good reviews and the tile user
interface is a great fit with our geo-visual content," said
Jason Karas, CEO at website Trover, where users can share photos
of interesting discoveries. "It's on the roadmap for Trover, but
we are still a very lean team, so we're hesitant to support a
third platform until we have all the innovations we want to see
in iPhone and Android in place."
Microsoft has yet to persuade other influential online
services, for example car-rental firm Zipcar or real
estate information firm Zillow, to develop for Windows 8.
To get more developers on board, Microsoft is spending this
week demonstrating how it is making it easier to develop apps
for Windows and get them into the real world.
A key part of that is a new set of tools tying in its Azure
cloud service, which allows Windows apps to easily harness data
stored in remote servers.
"Some of the new changes are pretty incredible and are going
to make developing, especially some of the mobile apps, much
easier," said Mike Cousins, a software developer following the
conference by webcast from Calgary, Canada.
"It just makes it super-easy to integrate mobile clients
into your application," said Cousins, who is developing Shuttr,
a site for photographers to display and sell their work. "It's
been reduced from probably a week's work to minutes."
400 MILLION NEW MACHINES
Microsoft's best argument to developers is the sheer size of
the Windows user base.
Microsoft sold 4 million upgrades to Windows 8 in its first
four days, a mere fraction of the 670 million or so machines
running Windows 7. Ballmer said there would be 400 million new
devices running Windows next year, including PCs, tablets and
phones, and the company would be marketing heavily to consumers.
That is an attractive audience for developers, and Whitman
at Ratio Interactive said he saw many new faces at Microsoft's
event this week who previously were more interested in web-based
apps and other platforms.
"There's a new generation of developers that can build on
Windows 8 that have been building using JavaScript and HTML," he
said. "Seeing some of those developers show up and talk about
building apps using other languages is pretty cool. It's a whole
different group than Microsoft has traditionally been able to
court."
One Wall Street analyst said developers may even be tempted
to switch back to Microsoft after working with Apple's iOS
platform.
"There does seem to be some excitement about the new
operating system and many of the new devices that are coming to
market," said Jason Maynard, an analyst at Wells Fargo
Securities. "We have heard some developers talk about
're-Microsofting' and moving from their Macs for app
development."
Cousins said that once developers see the user base for
Windows 8 grow, the momentum will start to have an effect.
"All the new PCs people buy will be Windows 8, and people
will start demanding Windows 8 apps from companies, and then
they will start making them," he said. "I think we'll see a wave
of apps coming out pretty soon."