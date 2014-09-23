BEIJING, Sept 23 Microsoft Corp's Xbox One videogame console will launch in China on Sept. 29, the U.S. software giant said on Tuesday, following its announcement last week of a delay from the original launch date of Sept. 23.

Microsoft gave no reason for the delay, which is the first console to launch since a 14-year-old ban on sales of foreign games consoles was lifted this year.

A year ago, Microsoft struck a deal with Chinese internet TV set-top box maker BesTV New Media Co Ltd to form a joint venture to make the consoles in Shanghai's Free Trade Zone. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)