SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Microsoft Corp has sold more than 2 million Xbox One video game consoles since its Nov. 22 launch, catching up with rival Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 released a week earlier.

The U.S. software giant on Wednesday said it took 18 days for Xbox One's global sales to surpass 2 million. Japan's Sony last week said it took 15 days for PS4 sales to cross 2.1 million.

The Xbox One, on sale in 13 countries, is selling quicker than its predecessor, the Xbox 360, and is sold out at most retailers, said Microsoft spokesman David Dennis.

"We're manufacturing as fast as we can" to replenish supplies at stores during the holiday season, Dennis said.

The Xbox One, priced $499 in the United States, and PS4, priced $399, offer improved graphics for increased realism and faster processors permitting smoother play, as well as numerous exclusive games.

With the Xbox One, Microsoft hopes to not only entice gamers but appeal to a broader consumer base of TV fans and music lovers with its interactive entertainment features and media applications.

Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Colin Sebastian in October said he expected shipments of 2.5 million to 3 million consoles for both the Xbox One and PS4 in October-December.