By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 22 Microsoft Corp
sold over 1 million of its new Xbox One game consoles within 24
hours of their hitting store shelves on Friday, on par with Sony
Corp's PlayStation 4 despite launching in far more
countries.
The new console, which launched in 13 countries, set a
record for first-day Xbox sales and is currently sold out at
most retailers, Microsoft said in a statement.
Sony said it sold 1 million PS4 units in 24 hours after
launching last Friday in just the United States and Canada. The
PS4 expands to other regions, including Europe, Australia and
South America, from Nov. 29. It then hits Japan in February.
Microsoft is locked in a console war with Sony this holiday
season. The software giant hopes the Xbox One not only entices
gamers but attracts a broader consumer base of TV fans and music
lovers with its interactive entertainment features and media
apps.
"We are working hard to create more Xbox One consoles," said
Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of marketing and strategy
at Xbox.
Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Colin Sebastian has said he
expects shipments of 2.5 million to 3 million units for both the
Xbox One and PS4 in the fourth quarter.
Both the PS4, priced at $399 in the United States, and the
Xbox One, with a price tag of $499, offer improved graphics for
realistic effects, processors that allow faster game play and a
slew of exclusive video games.