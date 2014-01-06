SEATTLE Jan 6 Microsoft Corp said on
Monday that sales of its new Xbox One game console topped three
million at the end of last year after launching in November.
The third generation of the Xbox is competing head-to-head
with Sony Corp's PlayStation 4, also launched in
November. Sony said it had sold 2.1 million PS4s by the first
week of December.
It will not be clear which company is leading the console
battle until Sony updates that figure.
The sales of the new Xbox are in line with expectations,
said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, who also
estimates PlayStation sales around the 3 million mark.
Hot sales of both consoles have been a boon for Advance
Micro Devices Inc, which developed or supplied chips for
both devices.