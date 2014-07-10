(Adds SEATTLE dateline, CEO comments, background)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, July 10 Microsoft Corp Chief
Executive Satya Nadella deferred any comment on widely expected
job cuts at the software company on Thursday, after circulating
a memo to employees promising to "flatten the organization and
develop leaner business processes."
Nadella said he would address detailed organizational and
financial issues for the company's new financial year, which
started at the beginning of this month, when Microsoft reports
quarterly earnings on July 22.
"There will be many opportunities for me to talk more about
our specific fiscal plans on the 22nd," Nadella said in a
telephone interview.
Since absorbing the handset business of Nokia this spring,
Microsoft has 127,000 employees, far more than rivals Apple Inc
and Google Inc. Wall Street is expecting
Nadella to make some cuts, which would represent Microsoft's
first major layoffs since 2009.
"With recent chatter on the Street about potential head
count reductions at Microsoft it was important for Nadella to be
visible and set an optimistic tone heading into the next few
months, especially on the heels of the Nokia integration," said
Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets.
In a 3,105-word memo sent to employees on Friday and posted
on Microsoft's website (bit.ly/1bqubHk), Nadella set out
his vision for the company five months after taking over as CEO
from Steve Ballmer.
Most noticeably he described Microsoft as a "productivity
and platform company" focused on mobile and cloud computing, a
subtle advance on Ballmer's reinvention of Microsoft as a
"devices and services" company, which could signal less emphasis
on manufacturing devices.
Nadella did not go into detail about specific changes he
planned for Microsoft, but signaled that change was needed.
"Nothing is off the table in how we think about shifting our
culture to deliver on this core strategy," Nadella wrote in the
memo.
Nadella wrote that he had asked his senior leaders to
"evaluate opportunities to advance their innovation processes
and simplify their operations and how they work."
He did not discuss in great detail individual businesses,
but did say he was committed to developing the Xbox gaming
platform, pouring water on persistent talk that the unit might
be spun off.
He did not address the unprofitable Bing search engine
directly in the memo - which some investors have called for
Microsoft to ditch - but did not indicate that he was thinking
of backing away from it in an interview.
"To me, Bing is a much more core productivity technology,
it's task completion in its essence," Nadella told Reuters.
"That's one of the reasons why internally we get that a lot more
than externally."
Microsoft shares rose slightly to $41.90 on Nasdaq, and are
up 12 percent year to date on the back of renewed confidence in
the company under Nadella's leadership. The stock hit a 14-year
high last month, the highest since the tech-stock bubble of
2000.
