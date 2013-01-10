By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 10 Microsoft Corp
said on Thursday it hired technology entrepreneur Blake
Krikorian to help run its Interactive Entertainment Business as
the world's largest software company plans bigger things for its
Xbox gaming console.
Krikorian will be corporate vice president for the
Interactive Entertainment Business, reporting to Marc Whitten,
chief product officer for the division, Microsoft added.
The appointment follows Microsoft's recent acquisition of
Krikorian's company, id8 Group R2 Studios, which had developed
an application that allows users to control home heating and
lighting systems from smartphones.
Microsoft is trying to transform Xbox from a gaming device
into a broader service that controls most aspects of home
entertainment, including music, movies, TV and sports.
"We look forward to his contribution to our team as Xbox
continues to evolve and transform the games and entertainment
landscape," Whitten said in a statement.
Krikorian's Sling Media - which was sold to EchoStar
Communications in 2007 - made the Slingbox device for
watching TV over the Internet.
Krikorian resigned from Amazon.com Inc's board in
late December after about a year and a half as a director at the
company, the Internet's largest retailer.