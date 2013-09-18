By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Sept 18 Microsoft Corp will
follow its Steven Spielberg collaboration with more television
projects aimed at positioning its new Xbox games console as a
home entertainment hub.
Microsoft and rivals Sony Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd
have broadened the scope of games consoles by giving
users the ability to play games whilst watching television,
listening to music or communicating via video phone.
Microsoft's Xbox One console, unveiled in May, will be
released in tandem with a Spielberg-produced television series
based on the Halo game series.
"We are very close" to announcing similar projects before
year-end, said Microsoft Studios Vice President Phil Spencer in
an interview in Tokyo on Wednesday.
There will also be Xbox One-exclusive television content
unrelated to games, "but I do think there will be a certain
level of interactivity to what we do."
Spencer called new television projects as "Nancy projects,"
in reference to former CBS Television Studios President Nancy
Tellem whom Microsoft hired a year ago as head of entertainment
and digital media.
Microsoft's foray into television could prompt third-party
game developers to provide similar content, Spencer said, who
will attend the Tokyo Game Show beginning Thursday.
The Xbox One replaces the Xbox 360 released eight years
earlier and will go on sale in the U.S. and 12 other countries
in November for $499. It will clash with Sony's Playstation 4
which at $100 less will go on sale a week earlier in the U.S.
and week later in Europe. Nintendo released its latest offering,
the Wii U, last year.
Sony in August said it had received 1 million preorders for
its new console. Spencer declined to say how many preorders
Microsoft has for the Xbox One, saying only that pre-launch
demand has exceeded both that of the first Xbox and the Xbox
360.
Gamers in Japan will have to wait longer for both the Xbox
One and Playstation 4.
Sony plans to release the Playstation 4 in Japan on Feb 22.
Microsoft so far is saying some time next year as it completes
work on a Japanese operating system.