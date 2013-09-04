By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 Retail stores in many
markets have run out of Microsoft Corp's Xbox One
consoles available for pre-orders, a senior company executive
said, ahead of a major clash with Sony Corp's new
lower-priced Playstation 4 this November.
Microsoft's first new gaming console in eight years will go
on sale Nov. 22 in 13 countries, Yusuf Mehdi, vice president of
marketing, strategy and business for the Xbox, said in an
interview.
That will put it one week behind the PlayStation 4 in the
United States but ahead in many European countries where Sony's
first new console in seven years is slated to go on sale on Nov.
29.
The third-generation Xbox marks Microsoft's strongest push
so far to dominate consumers' living rooms with an array of
exclusive game and media content.
It has gone into full production and pre-orders have so far
outpaced the available supply to retail stores in most markets.
"We have more pre-orders than any other Xbox console
releases in history," Mehdi said, adding that the company would
"enable some incremental, additional units for the day one
release." He declined to give further details on the pre-orders.
The PlayStation 4, priced $100 lower than the Xbox One at
$399, had more than 1 million pre-orders worldwide, Sony said
last month.
The U.S. company is sticking to Nov. 22 for its U.S. launch
date as it is the anniversary of the 2005 launch of the Xbox
360, which helped Microsoft take the lead in the then-thriving
industry. The gaming hardware industry has since lost much
ground to casual gaming on smartphones and other mobile devices.
In Europe, Microsoft has struck a partnership with
Electronic Arts to bundle its "FIFA 14" title from its
popular soccer game franchise for free with pre-ordered
consoles.
Mehdi said an upgraded Kinect motion sensor, cloud-gaming
services and a lift in the consoles processing power to 1.75
gigahertz from 1.6 gigahertz would differentiate the Xbox One
from its rivals.
The 13 markets set for a November launch are Australia,
Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy,
Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and New
Zealand.
The launch has been delayed in some markets until 2014 to
work on customizing the user interface and translating software
to native languages. These markets include Belgium, Denmark,
Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and Switzerland.