April 16 Microsoft Corp and Yahoo Inc
amended a 2009 search partnership, giving Yahoo more
control over how search results are displayed on desktops and
mobile devices.
The 10-year search partnership, crafted by former Microsoft
CEO Steve Ballmer and former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz, allowed the
companies to amend or terminate it after five years.
Last month, the companies extended by 30 days the deadline
to renegotiate the deal.
Earlier, Microsoft controlled how Bing displayed search
results on Yahoo websites accessed on PCs.
Microsoft will now own the ads delivered from its own Bing
Ads platform.
Yahoo was responsible for sales for Bing search ads.
Microsoft and Yahoo plan to transition sales
responsibilities starting this summer.
Originally, the deal also included a revenue-sharing
agreement where Microsoft paid Yahoo a percentage of Bing ads
revenue delivered from Yahoo searches. This structure would
remain intact, the companies said.
Yahoo and Microsoft shares were down marginally in
late-morning trading.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)