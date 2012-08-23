BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.20
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20
NEW YORK Aug 23 MICROS Systems Inc : * Shares up 6.3 percent in extended trading
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
* Apple Inc director Albert Gore Jr reports sale of 215,437 shares of co's common stock on Feb 22 at $136.72 per share - SEC filing