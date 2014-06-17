Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
June 17 Oracle Corp is in talks with Micros Systems Inc to buy the software maker for retailers and hotel chains for more than $5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
While the companies are in exclusive talks, they could still fail to reach an agreement, the report said. (r.reuters.com/hyw22w)
Micros shares were up 17 percent at $67.54 in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. Oracle shares were up 1 percent at $42.53.
Oracle and Micros could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
