Aug 23 Micros Systems Inc, which makes
data management systems for retailers and hotel chains, reported
quarterly profit above estimates, helped by double-digit growth
in its hardware business.
Shares of the company were trading up 5 percent at $50.39 in
extended trade after closing at $48.21 on the Nasdaq on
Thursday.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $48.2 million, or 59 cents
per share, from $41.6 million, or 50 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 10.4 percent to $302.5 million.
Hardware sales jumped 21 percent to $69 million, while software
sales grew 6 percent and service revenue about 8 percent.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 60 cents
per share on revenue of $302 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Micros supplies its billing and reservation systems to
companies such as MGM Resorts International, Starbucks
Corp and Tommy Hillfiger Corp and generates
a major part of its sales outside the United States.