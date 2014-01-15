NEW YORK Jan 15 The middle market is ripe for a
more fruitful M&A environment in 2014, lenders to mid-sized U.S.
businesses told Thomson Reuters LPC. The persistent fog of
economic and political uncertainty that has stymied investment
is lifting, giving way to improved visibility for lenders,
borrowers and private equity sponsors alike. Increased economic
confidence, more certainty with respect to Fed tapering, and
fewer concerns about future government budget stalemates are
paving the way for greater willingness to buy, sell and invest
in middle market companies.
If in recent quarters companies were primarily focused on
cost savings, they are shifting their attention to strategic
growth opportunities. There is an abundance of capital - in the
hands of both debt and equity investors - waiting on the
sidelines, which will help buoy M&A activity.
"Private equity is still sitting on a lot of capital to put
to work. Companies squeezed a lot of growth out of cost-cutting
measures and efficiencies. But what do you do when you can't
grow further organically ... you typically make acquisitions."
said Joseph Lynch, co-portfolio manager of the Neuberger Berman
Floating-Rate Income Fund.
Demand for floating-rate credit assets is at unprecedented
levels, and appetite for the higher yielding middle market
segment is strong. Investors including specialty finance
companies, institutional accounts, business development
companies and traditional bank lenders still have ample capital
to put to work.
Equally, private equity firms not only have significant dry
powder to invest in new acquisitions, but are also coming under
pressure to sell existing portfolio companies in order to return
money to limited partners.
The confluence of these factors is expected to contribute to
more new-money dealflow in a disciplined, rather than frenzied,
M&A market expansion.
Middle market leveraged buyout volume, referring to the
private equity-backed segment of M&A, is projected to reach $15
billion in 2014, a significant pick-up over the very lean $10.8
billion inked in 2013, a Thomson Reuters LPC quarterly survey of
lenders found. Still, that remains below the nearly $20 billion
booked in 2012.
For much of the past two years, market participants have
lamented the disconnect between buyers and sellers, saying the
M&A market stagnated because the two sides simply could not come
together to agree on price. Now, lenders anticipate a narrowing
of the bid-ask spread.
Sellers were wary of pulling the trigger. Amid improving
financials, many wanted instead to hold a business for another
quarter with the hope of fetching a better price at auction.
The limited supply of businesses for sale led to a highly
competitive auction market, and combined with soaring equity
valuations, purchase price multiples began climbing. But buyers
hesitated. They were often unwilling to pay a premium without
feeling more confident about growth prospects.
At the same time, many private equity sponsors have faced
increased competition from strategics. The loss of deals to
corporate bidders stemmed some buyout activity. In 3Q13,
purchase price multiples rose to an average of 11 times Ebitda
from 8 times in 4Q11, according to one banker. This year, market
participants expect some rebalancing with respect to purchase
prices. Historically, as interests rates rise, purchase price
multiples come down, said one lender to lower middle market
companies. Interest rates are expected to subtly notch up due to
tapering of the Fed's bond buying program.
As investors become more confident about growth prospects,
some buyers may also be willing to come up on price where they
were unwilling previously.
Also, private equity funds raised between 2005 and 2008 are
facing the pressure of forced exits as they reach the end of
their investment terms. Portfolio companies being put on the
auction block will also contribute some traction.
Optionality
In a market flush with capital, which has unleashed record
volumes of refinancings, repricings and dividend
recapitalizations, terms and conditions look to remain borrower
friendly, affording sponsors and corporates alike a variety of
strategic growth and investment choices.
"There is such optionality driving all strategy today," said
Bob Rubino, executive vice president and head of corporate
finance and capital markets for RBS Citizens Financial Group.
Gone are the days of exit solely by way of a sale or initial
public offering. Private equity trades are more common, while
other sponsors opt to return money to investors through a recap
instead of pursuing a sale, Rubino noted.
Add-on acquisitions to grow and expand existing portfolio
companies are also widespread, while corporates are eyeing
divestitures.
But the pursuit of strategic growth opportunities, whether
through the acquisition of a competitor, picking up a business
unit spun-off by a corporate or buying platforms that expands
product offerings and market share, will remain targeted and
disciplined, market participants agree.
"Corporates seeing organic growth are investing in the
business. They don't want to distract their employees from
delivering for their clients now that demand is improving," said
Rubino. "If you are going to disrupt the business, it must be
very strategic and performance focused - for example, buying a
new technology or expanding into a new geography."
Evolving marketplace
In the middle market, competition among lenders to win lead
mandates is expected to remain high as the investor landscape
continues to evolve with increasingly varied sources of debt
capital moving into the middle market.
A constant theme in 2014, noted investors and arrangers
alike, will be figuring out how to address the evolving
marketplace and changing investor base. The extent to which
banks do or don't pull back, and the ability of alternative
sources of institutional debt capital to meet borrower needs
will shape the middle market landscape going forward.