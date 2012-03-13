Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 13 Midas Inc, an auto aftermarket repair chain, said it would be taken private by TBC Corp for $173 million in cash.
TBC's offer of $11.50 per share represents a 28 percent premium to the stock's closing price of $8.99 on Monday.
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based TBC Corp, which supplies automotive replacement tires to retailers and distributors in the United States, said it will also assume $137 million of Midas's debt and pension liabilities. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One