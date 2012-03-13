March 13 Midas Inc, an auto aftermarket repair chain, said it would be taken private by TBC Corp for $173 million in cash.

TBC's offer of $11.50 per share represents a 28 percent premium to the stock's closing price of $8.99 on Monday.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based TBC Corp, which supplies automotive replacement tires to retailers and distributors in the United States, said it will also assume $137 million of Midas's debt and pension liabilities. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)