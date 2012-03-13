* TBC to pay $11.50/share

* Offer represents 28 pct premium

* TBC to take $137 mln of Midas' debt, pension liabilities

* Cos expect deal to close by 2nd-qtr (Adds details)

March 13 U.S. auto repair chain Midas Inc said it agreed to be bought by TBC Corp, a unit of Japan's Sumitomo Corp, for $173 million in cash.

TBC's offer of $11.50 per share represents a 28 percent premium to the stock's closing price of $8.99 on Monday.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based TBC, which supplies automotive replacement tires to retailers and distributors in the United States, said it will also assume $137 million of Midas' debt and pension liabilities.

In January, Midas' rival Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack agreed to be taken private by Gores Group for about $791 million in cash.

Midas provides brake, maintenance, exhaust and suspension services at over 2,250 franchised, licensed and company-owned shops in 14 countries, including nearly 1,500 in the United States and Canada.

The company, which in August said it would consider strategic alternatives, expects the deal to close by the end of the second quarter.

Midas Chief Executive Alan Feldman, who owns about 2 percent of the company's shares, has signed an agreement in support of the offer.

Midas' largest shareholder is Gabelli Funds, with a 22 percent stake.

Under the merger agreement, Midas has agreed not to solicit any competing offers.

TBC -- which is owned by Sumitomo Corp of America, the largest unit of Sumitomo Corp -- is taking financial advise from Morgan Joseph TriArtisan, while J.P. Morgan Securities is acting as the financial adviser to Midas.

Midas shares, which have risen 37 percent since the company said it was evaluating a sale, were up 28 percent at $11.48 in premarket trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Maju Samuel)