Feb 15 Shares in Philippines' Aboitiz Power Corporation are showing signs of weakness.

The shares, which were capped in a narrow range from November, penetrated their lower Bollinger band last week, suggesting a breakout.

The breakout is accompanied by an increase in five-day volume over the past 30 days. The share price has also fallen below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average downwards, a bearish move.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator has also cut its signal line downwards and is in the negative zone.

Technical view: link.reuters.com/cuf66s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)