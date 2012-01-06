Thailand's ACAP Advisory looks attractive at current levels as the stock currently trades at less than one-fifth of its StarMine Intrinsic value Of 41.36 baht.

ACAP has the highest Earnings Quality percentile score of 96 among the 18 stocks in the capital markets industry, indicating sustainable earnings in the next 12 months, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The financial advisory company also has a high Smart Holding percentile score of 89, indicating potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock rose 33.3 percent in 2011 compared to the benchmark which fell 1.64 percent during the year.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)