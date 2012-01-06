Thailand's ACAP Advisory looks attractive at
current levels as the stock currently trades at less than
one-fifth of its StarMine Intrinsic value Of 41.36 baht.
ACAP has the highest Earnings Quality percentile score of 96
among the 18 stocks in the capital markets industry, indicating
sustainable earnings in the next 12 months, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The financial advisory company also has a high Smart Holding
percentile score of 89, indicating potential increase in
institutional ownership.
The stock rose 33.3 percent in 2011 compared to the
benchmark which fell 1.64 percent during the year.
CONTEXT:
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)