Ace Hardware looks the most expensive among eight
stocks in Indonesia's consumer discretionary sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
At Thursday's close of 5,500 rupiah, the stock trades 30
percent higher than its intrinsic value of 4,228 rupiah, as
calculated by StarMine.
The hardware company also scores badly on Starmine valuation
metrics with a Relative Valuation score of 6.
Its forward 12M P/E is 24.4 against its 10-year median of
15.3. Its Forward 12M EV/EBITDA is at 15.6 against the peer
average of 11.5.
The stock is up 5.83 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is down 6.29 percent for the same period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region. The lower the
RV, the more expensive the stock.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
