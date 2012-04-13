BRIEF-We Retail Pcl says FY net loss 97.8 mln baht
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
Shares in Malaysia's Aeon Credit Service, which are up more than 27 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking.
For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/jyf67s
Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, has been declining and is close to a 14-day low.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, stood at 45 on Friday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
The stock is trading flat on Friday.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, Feb 20 The British government has no intention of revoking its withdrawal from the European Union once the formal exit process has been triggered, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.
OSLO/STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Joakim Bakka, a 29-year-old shop worker, was so desperate to get into Norway's booming housing market that he was prepared to borrow money at 13 percent for a deposit to buy a home.