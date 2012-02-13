Feb 13 Philippine construction company
AGP Industrial, which hit a 52-week high on Monday, is
showing signs of peaking.
The rise in its shares has not been accompanied with a
substantial increase in volume and Monday's high failed to reach
the upper Bollinger Band.
The Stochastic oscillator also shows a bearish signal, with
its K line cutting its D line downwards.
The shares hit a high of 53.8 pesos but ended 5.1 percent
lower on Monday.
The stock faces resistance at its previous high of 53.4
pesos struck in August.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/rev56s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)