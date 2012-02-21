(Refiles to add 'MIDCAP' tag in headline)

Advanced Information Technology Pcl ranks high on valuations among the 38 stocks in the information technology sector in Thailand, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The stock, which hit an all-time time high of 55.25 Thai baht on Tuesday, is trading at less than a third of its intrinsic value of 169.64 Thai baht as calculated by StarMine.

The company also has a near-perfect Valuation Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99 and a high Earnings Quality score of 92.

The stock also offers a dividend yield of 8.5 percent.

Year-to-date, it is up almost 16 percent compared to a 11 percent rise in the benchmark SET index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)