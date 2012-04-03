AKR Corporindo offers the highest dividend yield
among 79 stocks in Indonesia tracked by at least three analysts,
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Currently, AKR Corporindo offers a dividend yield of 7.8.
StarMine estimates the company's forward 12-month dividend
cover at 3.6.
Dividend cover is a measure of a company's ability to pay
its expected dividends out of estimated cash flow.
The chemicals firm has a high Earnings Quality score of 94.
The stock is up more than 42 percent year-to-date while the
broader index is up 9 percent for the same period.
Five out of nine analysts tracking the stock have strong buy
or buy ratings while three give it a hold and one a strong sell.
CONTEXT:
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
the company's past operating performance.
