AKR Corporindo offers the highest dividend yield among 79 stocks in Indonesia tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Currently, AKR Corporindo offers a dividend yield of 7.8.

StarMine estimates the company's forward 12-month dividend cover at 3.6.

Dividend cover is a measure of a company's ability to pay its expected dividends out of estimated cash flow.

The chemicals firm has a high Earnings Quality score of 94.

The stock is up more than 42 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 9 percent for the same period.

Five out of nine analysts tracking the stock have strong buy or buy ratings while three give it a hold and one a strong sell.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)