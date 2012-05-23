* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/maf48s
Shares of Indonesia's AKR Corporindo are trading
close to support levels and could reverse, technicals suggest.
The stock has found support at its 200-day Simple
Exponential Moving Average this week, having fallen nearly 15
percent over the past month.
On Tuesday, the stock formed a White Marubozu candlestick
pattern, which is bullish.
The stochastics % K line has cut the % D line upwards near
the oversold zone, a positive sign.
The stock is down nearly 4 percent over the past week, while
the broader index is down more than 1.5 percent for the
same period, as of Wednesday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy ;Editing by Sunil Nair)