Shares of AKR Corporindo, which are down 2 percent on
Thursday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.
The stock has formed a descending triangle pattern and has
cut the horizontal support line downwards. The descending
triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a
downtrend as a continuation pattern.
The MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.
The stock price is just a tad above the 200-day exponential
moving average, and a downward break is bearish.
The stock is down 2.77 percent over the past month, while
the broader index is up 2.5 percent for the same period.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)