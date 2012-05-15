Alam Sutera Realty scores high on valuations among 18 stocks in Indonesia's financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The real-estate developer has a Value-Momentum score of 97 and an Analyst Revision score of 98.

Analysts have upgraded their EPS estimates on the company by 3.9 percent for the year ending 2012.

StarMine pegs the company's intrinsic value at 1,147 rupiah, while the stock currently trades at 560 rupiah.

It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 95, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is down more than 11 percent over the past month while the broader index is down 2.55 percent, as of Monday's close.

Ten out of 11 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold rating.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)