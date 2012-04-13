Shares of Philippine food-to-property firm Alliance Global
, having fallen sharply over the last three weeks, seem
poised for a reversal, technicals suggest.
For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/rag67s
It formed a Doji candlestick pattern on Wednesday,
suggesting a potential reversal, having found support at its
50-day exponential moving average.
The Stochastics %K Line has cut the %D line upwards near the
oversold zone, a positive sign.
The stock ended up 0.66 percent on Friday, while the broader
index is up 1 percent.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)