Shares of Philippine food-to-property firm Alliance Global , having fallen sharply over the last three weeks, seem poised for a reversal, technicals suggest.

It formed a Doji candlestick pattern on Wednesday, suggesting a potential reversal, having found support at its 50-day exponential moving average.

The Stochastics %K Line has cut the %D line upwards near the oversold zone, a positive sign.

The stock ended up 0.66 percent on Friday, while the broader index is up 1 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)