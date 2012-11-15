Shares in AMMB Holdings have seen the highest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among KLSE index components, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 5.3 million shares, more than double its 30-day average volume of 2.6 million shares. The data is based on Wednesday's close.

The financial services company's Earnings Quality (EQ) score rose 36 points to 67 after its second-quarter results were announced in November.

Its net margin for 2012 beat the industry average by 11.5 percent. AMMB's net income for the September quarter rose over 10 percent to 397 million ringgit from the year earlier period. Its Free Cash Flow (FCF) increased 8.3 billion to 2 billion ringgit during the same period.

Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, seven rate it a "strong buy" or "buy", 13 have a "hold" while five recommend a "sell" or "strong sell".

The stock currently trades at 61 percent of its intrinsic value of 10.58 ringgit. It is up 12.6 percent over the past 12 months, while the broader index is up over 10 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

At the other end of the spectrum, UEM Holdings Bhd saw the greatest decline in its 5-day average trading volume vs. its 30-day average trading volume among all the KLSE constituents. Its 5-day average volume declined to 3.3 million from a 30-day average of 6.9 million, a fall of over 51 percent.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)