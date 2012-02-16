Feb 16 Shares in Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings are facing resistance at current levels, technicals suggest.

At Wednesday's high of 6.14 Malaysian ringgit, the stock failed to reach its upper Bollinger Band, and faces strong resistance from its 200-day Simple Moving Average.

Last week, the stock's Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, edged above the overbought zone at 70 and has since drifted lower. Its Stochastics oscillator shows a negative sign, with its K line cutting its D line downwards.

The stock was down 0.5 percent at 6.08 ringgit on Wednesday.

Technical view: link.reuters.com/gyk66s

CONTEXT:

On Tuesday, AMMB Holdings reported a 9.8 percent rise in October-December net profit to 357.18 million Malaysian ringgit ($118 million). ($1 = 3.0355 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)