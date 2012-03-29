Amtek Engineering offers the highest dividend yield among 32 stocks in Singapore's industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Currently, Amtek Engineering offers a dividend yield of 7.4 percent.

StarMine estimates the company's forward 12-month dividend cover at 3.3.

Dividend cover is a measure of a company's ability to pay its expected dividends out of estimated cash flow.

Its free cash flow at the end of December 2011 was twice its net income of $8 million. Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

It also has an Earnings Quality score of 85.

Three out of five analysts have a buy rating on the stock while two have a hold.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)