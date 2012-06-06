Shares in Aneka Tambang have seen a significant jump in 5-day average volume over their 30-day volume among mining firms in Indonesia, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 121.8 million shares, more than four times its 30-day average volume of 29.6 million shares.

The price rise on strong volume over the past week suggests a potential reversal for Aneka Tambang shares after a prolonged downtrend.

The Trend Intensity indicator is at 55 on Wednesday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The stock is down more than 33 percent over the past month, while the sector index is down more than 25 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)