July 9 Indonesia's Aneka Tambang lags on analyst revisions among nine firms in the country's materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The miner fares the worst on analyst revisions in the sector with a score of 3, down sharply from 65 a month ago.

Analysts have slashed their EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 8.4 percent and for the year ending 2013 by 6.1 percent, over the past month.

The firm also has three analyst downgrades over the past month.

It has a below-average SmartHoldings score of 38, suggesting a potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock is down over 14 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 6 percent for the same period, based on Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)