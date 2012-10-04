Asian Property Development Pcl leads on analyst revisions among 25 companies in Thailand's financials sector, including real estate firms, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The property developer has an Analyst Revision score of 99, the highest in the sector. Over the past month, analysts have raised their average EPS estimate on Asian Property for 2012 by 10.8 percent.

Asian Property has a score of 94 in the SmartHoldings Model, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Shares of Asian Property are trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 9.7 against the peer average of 12.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the stock, 19 give it a 'strong buy' or 'buy' ratings while one recommends a 'hold'.

The shares have risen 82 percent in value so far this year, while the sector index gained 56.32 percent in the same period. The stock hit a 52-week high on Oct. 3 at 9.1 baht.

Tesco Lotus lags the sector with an ARM score of 45.

CONTEXT:

The company's net income for the second quarter rose 23 percent to 576 million baht from a year earlier. For details see: link.reuters.com/kux92t

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Jijo Jacob)