ASL Marine Holdings Ltd leads in terms of
price-to-book value among nine companies in Singapore with high
Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The data covers stocks with a Val-Mo score greater than 90
and tracked by at least three analysts.
The investment holding company, with a Val-Mo score of 93,
trades at 0.7 times its book value of S$ 0.81, as determined by
StarMine.
It also trades at a 20 percent discount to its mean price
target of S$ 0.71.
Of the six analysts tracking the stock four give it strong
buy or buy ratings while two give it a hold.
Year-to-date, it is up almost 12 percent compared to a
near-14 percent rise in the benchmark index.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
