Shares of Astra Agro Lestari, which are up more than 1 percent on Wednesday, could see a further upside, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut above its 50-day exponential moving average, a positive sign.

The stock has formed a bollinger band sqeeze, and seems to have made an upside breakout with the recent rise.

The RSI is at a 14-day high and MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The stock is down nearly 1 percent over the past month, while the sector index has fallen 2.3 percent in the same period, based on Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)