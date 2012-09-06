UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/mef52t
Shares of Astra Agro Lesta, which are down more than 3 percent on Thursday, could see more falls, technical charts suggest.
The 20-day simple moving average has cut below the 50-day simple moving average, a negative sign.
The MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.
The Trend Intensity is rising and is in an early-stage downtrend reading.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.
The stock is down nearly 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 0.6 percent as of Wednesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources