Five of 109 Australian stocks are trading at sharp discounts to book value with Australian Pharmaceutical Ind leading with a steep 75 percent, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers stocks which are tracked by at least three analysts with a value-momentum (Val-Mo) score higher than 70 and positive book value per share.

The other stocks with huge discounts to book value are Service Stream Ltd Alesco Corporation Ltd, Boom Logistics Ltd and Astro Japan Property Group .

All four except Alesco trade at discounts of over 20 percent to mean price targets.

For a chart see: link.reuters.com/ged86s

While Boom Logistics and Service Stream have strong buy ratings, Alsesco and Astro Japan have buy recommendations and Australian Pharma a hold.

CONTEXT:

Australian Pharma is a healthcare products distributor, Service Stream is a telecommunications industry service provider, Alesco is a buildings products distributor, Boom Logistics provides crane logistics and related industrial services and Astro Japan Property is a REIT.

StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)