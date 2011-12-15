Australia's financials sector sees the highest free cash flow percentage growth year-over-year at 279.7 percent followed by the utilities sector with a growth of 266 percent, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The financials sector trades at a below-average Price to FCF ratio of 8.5, compared with the overall market at 15.3. It offers a Dividend Yield of 6.5 percent against a market average of 4.3 percent.

The sector is priced at close to half its StarMine Intrinsic Value at 0.57. The lower the ratio, the cheaper the sector. The Price to Earnings ratio for the sector is 10.5 versus a Market average of 13.2.

The sector has 122 "Strong Buys", 161 "Buys", 219 "Hold", 44 "Sell" and 7 "Strong Sells".

For a chart on FCF growth: r.reuters.com/xyc65s