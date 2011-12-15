Volatility trips up AFD in primary market
Feb 7 (IFR) - The market volatility which sent OATs spiralling on Monday claimed a notable victim as Agence Francaise de Developpement pulled a proposed US$1bn three-year deal.
Australia's financials sector sees the highest free cash flow percentage growth year-over-year at 279.7 percent followed by the utilities sector with a growth of 266 percent, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The financials sector trades at a below-average Price to FCF ratio of 8.5, compared with the overall market at 15.3. It offers a Dividend Yield of 6.5 percent against a market average of 4.3 percent.
The sector is priced at close to half its StarMine Intrinsic Value at 0.57. The lower the ratio, the cheaper the sector. The Price to Earnings ratio for the sector is 10.5 versus a Market average of 13.2.
The sector has 122 "Strong Buys", 161 "Buys", 219 "Hold", 44 "Sell" and 7 "Strong Sells".
For a chart on FCF growth: r.reuters.com/xyc65s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Rd legal funding llc is sued by u.s. Consumer financial protection bureau, new york attorney general -- court filing
* Scor Global P&C shows 5.4% premium growth at January renewals at constant exchange rates, from 3.0 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to 3.2 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)