Five companies show zero debt among the 333 Australian
companies with three or more analysts covering them, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
ARB Corp Ltd, Carsales.Com Ltd, Iress
Market Technology Ltd, New Hope Corp Ltd and
Reckon Ltd show zero debt.
These companies' 3-year compound dividend growth rate is
more than 10 percent. The higher the dividend, the lower the
chance of a company going down in a weak market.
Their 3-year sales growth and 3-year earnings growth also
show double digit growth rate, with New Hope topping the list on
EPS growth.
Also the 3-year earnings growth is more than the 3-year
sales growth, suggesting improving margins, which in turn
indicates a strong market position and pricing power.
For a related chart, click: r.reuters.com/pug65s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)