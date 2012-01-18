Australia's Acrux Ltd, DWS Ltd and Telstra
Corporation top the list of stocks offering the highest
dividend yields in the country, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
Currently, Acrus offers a dividend yield of 18.5 percent,
DWS offers 8.8 percent and Telstra provides a yield of 8.5
percent. The data includes companies tracked by at least three
analysts and firms with a StarMine Earnings Quality Score of
more than 90.
DWS and Telstra are also trading at about half their
intrinsic value, according to StarMine. Acrux trades at a
price-earnings growth ratio of 0.80.
CONTEXT:
Acrux is a drug manufacturer, Telstra is Australia's largest
phone company and DWS is an IT services company.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality Model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
the company's past operating performance.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)