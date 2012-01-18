Australia's Acrux Ltd, DWS Ltd and Telstra Corporation top the list of stocks offering the highest dividend yields in the country, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Currently, Acrus offers a dividend yield of 18.5 percent, DWS offers 8.8 percent and Telstra provides a yield of 8.5 percent. The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts and firms with a StarMine Earnings Quality Score of more than 90.

DWS and Telstra are also trading at about half their intrinsic value, according to StarMine. Acrux trades at a price-earnings growth ratio of 0.80.

CONTEXT:

Acrux is a drug manufacturer, Telstra is Australia's largest phone company and DWS is an IT services company.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality Model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)