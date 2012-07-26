Ayala Land looks the most expensive among 39 companies in the Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm fares badly on StarMine's Relative Valuation and Intrinsic Valuation models with scores of 7 and 9 respectively. The lower the RV and IV scores, the more expensive the stock.

The company currently trades at 20.40 pesos, against the intrinsic value of 14.12 pesos, as determined by StarMine.

Its Smart Estimate forward 12-month P/E is 28.2, compared to the peer average of 12.9.

The company has a below-average score of 37 in Earnings Quality Model. A low EQ score suggests poor earnings sustainability.

Three out of 11 analysts have slashed their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 2.2 percent over the past month.

The stock is up nearly 35 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 18 percent based on Wednesday's close.

CONTEXT:

Ayala Land posted a net profit of 2.13 billion pesos for the March quarter, up 31 percent a year ago. It is expected to announce its second quarter results on August 3.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

