* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qar88s Shares of Bakrie Sumatera, which have fallen sharply over the last few months, are likely to reverse, technical charts suggest.

The Trend Intensity indicator at 45 is declining, which suggests the end of the downtrend. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a bottoming formation is a bullish sign.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

The stock is down nearly 30 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 1 percent, as of Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)