Bangchak Petroleum Pcl looks the most attractive on valuations among eight stocks in Thailand's energy sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a Value-Momentum score of 97 and trades at less than half its intrinsic value of 51.25 baht as calculated by StarMine.

The refiner also trades at a price-earnings ratio of 5.8 compared to the sector average of 10.7.

Of the eight analysts tracking the stock seven give it strong buy or buy ratings and one has a hold.

Year-to-date, it has gained more than 25 percent compared to an over-17 percent rise in the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)