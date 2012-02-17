Feb 17 Total Bangun Persada is a stand-out stock based on analysts' EPS upgrades over the past month among 18 companies in Indonesia's financial sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers companies in the sector, which also includes real-estate firms, tracked by at least three analysts.

Analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on the builder by 5.8 percent for the year ending 2012.

The company also has a high Value Momentum score of 94 and an Earnings Quality score of 72.

The stock trades at 450 Indonesian rupiah against an intrinsic value of 757.5 rupiah, as determined by StarMine. It has jumped 58 percent so far this year versus a 3.0 percent gain in the broader index.

The three analysts covering Total Bangun have a strong buy rating on the stock.

CONTEXT:

Total Bangun

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)