Indonesia's Bank Bukopin leads on valuation
metrics among 19 firms in the financials sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The lender has a Valuation-Momentum score of 97, and trades
at 770 rupiah, less than half its intrinsic value of 2,060
rupiah determined by StarMine.
The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts,
Bank Bukopin is also one of the two firms in the country to
have a negative enterprise value. A negative Enterprise value
indicates a company's market value is less than the net cash and
cash equivalents on its balance sheet.
Bank Bukopin has a negative EV of 4.375 million rupiah and
Bank Pembangunan Dareh Jawa has a negative EV of 7.48
million rupiah.
All four analysts tracking Bukopin have a strong buy or buy
rating on the bank. Bank Bukopin has risen about 27 percent over
the past month in a broader market up 3.5 percent.
CONTEXT:
Mid-sized lender Bank Bukopin is in talks with several
potential local and foreign investors to sell a majority or
significant minority stake in the bank, its chief executive told
Reuters in an interview in January.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)