Indonesia's Bank Bukopin leads on valuation metrics among 19 firms in the financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The lender has a Valuation-Momentum score of 97, and trades at 770 rupiah, less than half its intrinsic value of 2,060 rupiah determined by StarMine.

The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts,

Bank Bukopin is also one of the two firms in the country to have a negative enterprise value. A negative Enterprise value indicates a company's market value is less than the net cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

Bank Bukopin has a negative EV of 4.375 million rupiah and Bank Pembangunan Dareh Jawa has a negative EV of 7.48 million rupiah.

All four analysts tracking Bukopin have a strong buy or buy rating on the bank. Bank Bukopin has risen about 27 percent over the past month in a broader market up 3.5 percent.

CONTEXT:

Mid-sized lender Bank Bukopin is in talks with several potential local and foreign investors to sell a majority or significant minority stake in the bank, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview in January.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and combines four valuation and momentum signals.