Bank Of Ayudhya lags on earnings quality among 23
companies in Thailand's financials sector tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The commercial bank's Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 4 is
the lowest in the sector.
It has a SmartHoldings score of 62 and its Analyst Revision
Model (ARM) score has moved down to 81 from 92 a month ago,
suggesting analysts are bearish about its outlook.
The bank's net margin lags the industry average by 7.5
percent and its free cashflow as a percent of sales is also
137.4 percent lower than the industry average.
The stock trades at 29 baht, which is just over half its
intrinsic value of 56 baht, as determined by StarMine.
The stock is up nearly 32 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up almost 14 percent for the same
period, as of Wednesday's close.
Of the 25 analysts tracking the stock, 14 rate it a strong
buy or buy and 11 rank it a hold.
Four other companies with low EQ scores in the Thai
financial sector are Tisco Financial Group Pcl ,
Kiatnakin Bank Pcl, Quality Houses PCL and
Rojana Industrial with scores of 5, 6, 7 and 8
respectively.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)