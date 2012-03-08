March 8 Shares in Bank Rakyat Indonesia are poised for further declines, technical charts suggest.

On Wednesday, the stock cut its 200-day Exponential Moving Average downwards, a bearish sign.

The stock has formed a descending triangle pattern, and has cut the horizontal support line downwards. The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and is below the signal line. The Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low and is still bearish. The stock is trading at 6400 rupiahs on Thursday, down 0.78 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/fuh96s (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)