Australia's BC Iron is a stand-out stock among the 185 companies in the country's materials sector, ranked on a combination of Thomson Reuters StarMine metrics.

The iron ore exporter has the lowest Price/Starmine Intrinsic Value ratio of 0.19. The lower the ratio, the cheaper the stock.

It also has a strong StarMine Valuation-Momentum score of 92 and an earnings yield sector percentile score of 99.

The company has an average long-term growth estimate of 25.6 percent. Of the three analysts who track the stock, two have a "Strong Buy" and one has a "Buy" recommendation on the stock.

Analysts are expecting the company to earn A$0.77 for 2012 compared with A$0.01 for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

StarMine pegs BC Iron's intrinsic value at A$12.64 per share, while the stock is currently trading at A$2.50. The shares have fallen about 14.38 percent this year, while the broader S&P/ASX 200 has lost 10.38 percent.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation model ranks stocks based on whether a company's current stock price is out of kilter with its most likely growth trajectory over the next 15 years (with steady growth assumed after that) based on historical models and after adjusting for analysts' systematic biases, which are usually shown in over-optimistic forecasts.

StarMine's Value-Momentum score rates companies based on a combination of two valuation and two momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)